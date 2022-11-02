Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after buying an additional 422,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. 484,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.