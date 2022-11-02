Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Meridian stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
