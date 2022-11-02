Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Price Performance

Meridian stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

