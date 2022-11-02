Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%.

Meridian Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

