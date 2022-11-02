Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Tigress Financial from $466.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.15.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. 1,055,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,640,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $249.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,222 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.