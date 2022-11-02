MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,823. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

