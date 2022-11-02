MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:CMU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 80,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,823. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
