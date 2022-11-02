MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 94,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,834. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

