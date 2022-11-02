MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. 94,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,834. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.