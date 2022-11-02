Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.