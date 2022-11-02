MiL.k Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.68 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $68.22 million and $8.68 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

