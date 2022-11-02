MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,002,129 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

