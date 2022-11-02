Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.14% of IG Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 20.3% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 55.3% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

