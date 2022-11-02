Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.