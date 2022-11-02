Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.34 Million in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE BHVN opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.35. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. Analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.