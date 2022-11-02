Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $95,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

