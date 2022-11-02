Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $815,000 Investment in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Crucible Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,572 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CRU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

