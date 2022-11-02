Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 41,070 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $9,561,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $4,935,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 742.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 428,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 377,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

