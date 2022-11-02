Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Compute Health Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 13.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE CPUH opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

