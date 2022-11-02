Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,561,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,717 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

CHNG stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.