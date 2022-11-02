Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 3,694 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.8% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 152,977 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

