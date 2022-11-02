Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.47

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.02 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

