Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 156,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,670 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.18.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
