Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 156,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,670 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

