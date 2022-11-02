Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,467 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock worth $86,904,102 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

