Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $63.99. Approximately 5,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,910% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

