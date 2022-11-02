Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.80% from the company’s previous close.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

LON GROW traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363.20 ($4.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of £555.70 million and a P/E ratio of 172.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.05. Molten Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 239.80 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,061.79 ($12.83).

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Grahame Cook bought 34,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97). In related news, insider Grahame Cook purchased 34,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 5,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £19,876.16 ($24,016.63).

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.