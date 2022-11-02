Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $10.57 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $59.90 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $10.57 or 0.00051762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,532,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,668,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

