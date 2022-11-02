Morgan Stanley Cuts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $19.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of X opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

