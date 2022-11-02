Morgan Stanley Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $20.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
BNL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.