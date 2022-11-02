Morgan Stanley Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $20.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

BNL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 137,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 140,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

