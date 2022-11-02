Morgan Stanley Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $120.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $123.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,853 shares of company stock worth $4,103,300. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 216,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

