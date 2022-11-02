Morses Club (LON:MCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 2409662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.47 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 million and a P/E ratio of 246.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.

