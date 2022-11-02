Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Mplx has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 82.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mplx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Mplx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 80,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

