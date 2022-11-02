MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $5.03. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares traded.
MRI Interventions Company Profile
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
