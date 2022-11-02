MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,762. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.02 and its 200-day moving average is $439.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.