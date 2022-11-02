Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $79.60 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00021159 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $79.60 million and $1.54 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003097 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.20 or 0.31317598 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012232 BTC.
Multichain Token Profile
Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.
Multichain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
