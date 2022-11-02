Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $980,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

MUSA opened at $318.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.58 and its 200-day moving average is $265.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.47 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

