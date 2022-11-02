Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $779.05

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.05 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 755.48 ($8.73). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 766 ($8.86), with a volume of 240,277 shares traded.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 777.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.88. The company has a market cap of £902.18 million and a P/E ratio of 486.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Murray Income Trust

In other news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 791 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,994.02 ($18,492.33).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

