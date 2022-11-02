MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.79

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $13.10. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 48,959 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 76,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

