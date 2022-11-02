MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.79%.

MVB Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Insider Transactions at MVB Financial

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

In other news, President Donald T. Robinson sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $432,781.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MVB Financial to $30.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

