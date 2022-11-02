My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.01581375 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005676 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023617 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.38 or 0.01813652 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

