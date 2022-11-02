Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 22499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYGN. Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

