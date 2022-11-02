Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading Down 5.5%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 25,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 265,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Nano Labs Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99.
About Nano Labs
Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Labs (NA)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.