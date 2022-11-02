Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Trading Down 5.5%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 25,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 265,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Nano Labs Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

