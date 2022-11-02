National Bankshares Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.80.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

GEI traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,717. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.