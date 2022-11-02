National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$65.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.35% from the stock’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.71.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSU traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.84. 79,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,695. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.66. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.