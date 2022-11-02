National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 173.50 ($2.10). 1,172,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,042. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 156.50 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.30.

In related news, insider John Armitt acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,940 ($18,052.20).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

