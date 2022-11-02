National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in National Grid were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.47. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.