National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Ritu Favre Sells 1,437 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

National Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 21,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.