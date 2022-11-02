National Western Life Group, Inc. (NWLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $236.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

