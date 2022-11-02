NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.25

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.25 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.40). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.30), with a volume of 634,760 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCC has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.71).

NCC Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £615.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,837.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.36.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NCC Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

In related news, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($62,145.91). In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.35), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($104,426.82). Also, insider Lynn Fordham bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($62,145.91).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

