nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.
nCino Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at nCino
In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $40,950.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nCino by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
