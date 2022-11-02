NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $288.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00014700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00089610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00067943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006919 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,119,979 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 817,731,461 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.10501601 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $192,711,315.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

