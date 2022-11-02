Needham & Company LLC Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 217,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 232.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

