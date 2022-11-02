Needham & Company LLC Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.61.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 217,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,533. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 232.14, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

