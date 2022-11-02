Neo (NEO) Price Hits $8.53

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.53 or 0.00041246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $601.88 million and approximately $33.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012626 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
